Electrica SA has asked engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors to apply for its new 27 MW solar tender before the end of January.Romanian power utility Electrica SA has launched a tender for a grid-connected 27 MW solar project in Botiz, northwestern Romania. Sunwind Energy SRL, a special-purpose vehicle acquired by Electrica in March, is currently running the tender. The selected developers will have to connect the plant to the grid through underground medium-voltage (MV) connection cables to a 110 kV substation. According to the tender documents, the Satu Mare 2 project is ...

