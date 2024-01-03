INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces Opening of Newly Relocated and Expanded Family Pet Care Animal Hospital in Sugarland, Texas

New hospital design represents model for future upgrades across the IVP platform

State-of-the-art facility has been designed to elevate service to customers while creating an efficient and attractive workplace environment for employees

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced the opening of a its Sugarland, Texas animal hospital, in a new location and larger facility that incorporates state-of-the art design to better serve its customer and support its staff.

Rendering of IVP's New and Expanded Sugarland, TX Animal Hospital

Opening in January 2024, Inspire is excited to make it possible for more Sugarland Texas area pet lovers to provide veterinary care for their animals at its newly relocated and expanded local hospital. Purpose built around the needs of IVP's care team and clients, this modern, customized facility incorporates the veterinary teams' guidance into the design, materials, floor plan and tools deemed necessary to provide world class care for pets. Family Pet Care in Sugarland also represents the model for future newly built practices as the Company strategically expands existing clinics to optimize pet care in the communities it serves.

"From initial concept through construction. this hospital has been built with the needs of our team and clients in mind," said Dr. Alexandra Quarti, Vice President of Medical Operations of Inspire. "The design makes this hospital a great place to work with every modern tool necessary for high quality care while providing comfort and efficiency for our team."

Inspire collaborated with its facilities team at Synergy PMC led by John Grimes and architectural and design experts Nour Architecture, to create a model hospital that it believes can be replicated at existing or newly acquired facilities. "This location was months in the designing and building, providing our Sugarland area team a best-in-class hospital from which to care for pets, with a design scheme that can be used across our entire platform," stated Kimball Carr, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire. "We believe Family Pet Care of Sugarland Texas will be the first of more to come for Inspire."

