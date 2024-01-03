Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of further impressive assay results from its recently completed Phase I drill program at the Great Burnt Copper deposit in south-central Newfoundland. The Company's latest three drill holes have significantly expanded the continuity of the high-grade core along strike and down plunge and it remains open to further expansion. GB-23-12, which cut 25.42m grading 5.51% Cu is considered to be near the core of the high-grade lens, which is the deepest high-grade drill intersection on the Great Burnt deposit to date. An interval within this zone returned 8.77% Cu, 4.43g/t Au, 82.00g/t Ag and 1.12% Zn over 1.00m. In addition, GB-23-13 and GB-23-14 also intersected the copper-rich zone, which is believed to be the up dip and down dip extension of the lens. Please see longitudinal section and summary table below for the complete results to date.

The Company continues to be very encouraged with the expansion of this high-grade system where it remains open up/down dip, down plunge and along strike. We are looking forward to further results as we prepare for the upcoming drill program with the objective of expanding and continuing to confirm and improve upon the known high grades within the deposit.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/193052_3ff21abb94c6888d_002full.jpg

GB-23-01 through GB-23-22 are summarized in the table below:

DDH # Location From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Co (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Massive Sulphide GH-23-01 Main Deposit 82.80 87.10 4.30 8.01 5.49 0.05 0.40 0.06 Yes incl 82.80 83.80 1.00 10.10 6.70 0.06 0.48 0.08 GB-23-02 Main Deposit 161.89 174.89 13.00 8.31 4.63 0.04 0.40 0.05 Yes incl 169.89 172.89 3.00 12.80 6.77 0.06 0.81 0.07 incl 171.89 172.89 1.00 17.20 8.20 0.04 1.12 0.12 GB-23-03 Main Deposit 154.52 158.63 4.11 4.76 1.92 0.01 0.28 0.02 Yes incl 157.60 158.63 1.03 7.18 2.82 0.01 0.48 0.06 GB-23-04 Main Deposit 183.13 210.00 26.87 7.18 3.32 0.03 0.22 0.05 Yes incl 199.72 210.00 10.28 11.16 5.18 0.04 0.45 0.06 and 199.72 205.25 5.53 12.45 5.81 0.04 0.39 0.07 and 199.72 203.15 3.43 14.35 6.76 0.05 0.38 0.08 incl 184.87 194.72 9.85 7.27 3.31 0.03 0.09 0.06 GB-23-05 Main Deposit 182.38 189.28 6.90 5.91 2.72 0.03 0.23 0.03 Yes incl 183.57 189.28 5.71 7.03 3.20 0.03 0.30 0.03 and 186.73 189.28 2.55 14.16 6.62 0.04 0.62 0.06 and 188.73 189.28 0.55 9.09 2.48 0.04 0.49 0.06 GB-23-06 Main Deposit 191.09 203.49 12.40 2.76 2.17 0.03 0.37 0.03 Yes incl 196.72 202.72 6.00 4.23 3.45 0.04 0.34 0.04 incl 198.72 199.72 1.00 10.20 3.50 0.03 0.43 0.03 GB-23-07 Main Deposit 220.39 232.69 12.30 7.20 7.12 0.05 0.40 0.12 Yes incl 222.39 229.39 7.00 10.60 10.11 0.06 0.59 0.11 incl 224.39 225.39 1.00 15.30 14.20 0.10 0.73 0.17 GB-23-08 Main Deposit 228.08 252.30 24.22 2.99 5.22 0.02 0.49 0.07 Yes incl 228.56 252.30 23.74 3.05 5.33 0.02 0.50 0.07 incl 228.56 244.00 15.44 4.30 6.80 0.02 0.66 0.09 incl 237.00 242.00 5.00 7.51 9.89 0.02 0.83 0.19 GB-23-09 Main Deposit 194.00 202.16 8.16 3.46 4.25 0.02 0.78 0.06 Yes incl 195.00 201.16 6.16 4.58 5.63 0.02 1.03 0.07 incl 196.80 200.80 4.00 6.75 8.13 0.02 1.52 0.10 incl 196.80 197.80 1.00 9.59 11.30 0.01 2.21 0.09 GB-23-10 Main Deposit 276.43 300.60 24.17 2.38 6.94 0.02 0.56 0.12 Yes incl 276.43 294.61 18.18 3.07 8.93 0.03 0.71 0.15 incl 276.43 284.00 7.57 4.00 9.30 0.03 1.22 0.11 incl 277.43 278.43 1.00 8.23 15.20 0.04 0.96 0.18 GB-23-11 Main Deposit 273.93 289.64 15.71 1.88 3.00 0.02 0.52 0.05 Yes incl 274.93 287.64 12.71 2.31 3.68 0.02 0.59 0.06 incl 275.93 278.93 3.00 4.02 4.30 0.03 0.71 0.05 GB-23-12 Main Deposit 303.08 328.50 25.42 5.51 21.82 0.03 0.94 0.37 Yes incl 303.08 312.86 9.78 8.31 15.15 0.05 0.72 0.14 and 304.00 305.00 1.00 12.70 20.70 0.05 0.94 0.15 and 322.00 323.00 1.00 8.77 82.00 0.01 1.12 4.43 incl 336.00 340.00 4.00 1.08 6.57 0.01 0.40 0.06 GB-23-13 Main Deposit 190.23 190.53 0.30 7.91 19.60 0.02 0.15 0.03 Yes and 311.50 316.13 4.63 2.26 3.54 0.02 1.56 0.05 incl 312.50 316.13 3.63 2.85 4.46 0.03 1.98 0.07 incl 313.50 314.50 1.00 4.33 6.90 0.04 2.02 0.11 GB-23-14 Main Deposit 359.90 365.72 5.82 2.16 7.18 0.01 1.01 0.09 Yes incl 360.90 364.72 3.82 3.23 10.93 0.01 1.52 0.13 incl 360.90 363.28 2.38 4.47 15.79 0.02 2.32 0.20 and 372.57 373.57 1.00 1.57 8.90 0.01 1.98 1.13 GB-23-15 Main Deposit 133.45 137.10 3.65 Assays Pending Yes and 143.00 150.60 7.60 Assays Pending GB-23-16 Main Deposit 145.40 147.68 2.28 Assays Pending Yes and 147.68 153.03 5.35 Assays Pending GB-23-17 Main Deposit 177.72 178.24 0.52 Assays Pending Yes and 194.61 198.10 3.49 Assays Pending GB-23-18 Main Deposit 150.95 155.33 4.38 Assays Pending Yes and 155.33 158.12 2.79 Assays Pending GB-23-19 Main Deposit 168.09 168.45 0.36 Assays Pending Yes and 172.54 173.11 0.57 Assays Pending GB-23-20 Main Deposit 101.02 103.56 2.54 Assays Pending Yes and 142.88 144.89 2.01 Assays Pending and 144.89 146.74 1.85 Assays Pending GB-23-21 Main Deposit 85.43 87.12 1.69 Assays Pending Yes and 88.03 91.58 3.55 Assays Pending and 92.42 102.48 10.06 Assays Pending and 104.20 107.66 3.46 Assays Pending GB-23-22 Main Deposit 85.67 89.13 3.46 Assays Pending Yes and 92.94 96.16 3.22 Assays Pending and 102.33 102.92 0.59 Assays Pending

Note: Intervals reported for the 2023 drilling are core lengths, estimated to be approximately 95% of true width for holes GB-23-11, 12, 13, 14 and approximately 70% of true width for the remaining holes.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rock/grab sample) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 35-element package utilizing a 200mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analyzed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200g to 2.00g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised it's preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements and, most recently, lithium and cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

