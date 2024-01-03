NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Nasdaq CSD publishes the proportion of shares on NASDAQ Iceland that has been pledged as collateral - December 2023

Nasdaq CSD publishes quarterly information showing the proportion of shares which have been admitted to trading at Nasdaq Iceland and electronically issued within Nasdaq CSD and have been pledged as collateral. The information represents the average pledging of all companies listed on the main market of Nasdaq Iceland or First North Iceland, calculated on the basis of the weight of each listed company. Information regarding pledges can provide information about the extent of indebtedness in the equity market, i.e. how much investors have borrowed to buy shares in listed companies. See the attached Excel spreadsheet. For further information, please contact Nasdaq CSD Iceland. csd.iceland@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1187264