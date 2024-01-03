OneMeta AI: Microsoft and OneMeta Team Up to use OneMeta's Translation and Transcription Technology in Microsoft Teams Service for 140+ Languages We Create a More Understanding World

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / OneMeta Inc. (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI).

OneMeta, through its Verbum software is the leading multilingual enablement company that translates and transcribes in over 140 languages, announced it has attained Microsoft IP Co-sell Ready Status, allowing joint go-to-market sales activities with Microsoft's 600+ Teams Enterprise worldwide sales teams. Additionally, OneMeta's Verbum software license has been listed on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and the Microsoft AppSource Marketplace online stores, allowing Microsoft Enterprise users to meet, read, chat, and collaborate in over 140+ languages simultaneously.

Achieving Co-sell Ready Status highlights OneMeta's ability to deliver real time translation and transcription in 140+ languages leveraging Microsoft Teams and Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. The combination of Verbum with Microsoft Teams will allow users to communicate in over 140+ languages simultaneously during meetings. Specifically, the use of Verbum will:

Automatically recognize the spoken foreign language and in less than a second, transcribe it into a multi-language transcript that each meeting's user can read, in near real-time, in a single preferred language; and

Multiple foreign languages may be spoken simultaneously throughout the Teams Enterprise meeting and each user will read and understand the conversation in their native language using translated captions; and

Each user can write in the Teams Chat using their native language and users will read typed text in their native language.

By achieving IP Co-Sell Ready status and listing on the Microsoft AppSource and Microsoft Azure marketplaces, OneMeta's Verbum software creates and expands the breadth and depth of simultaneous multilingual-enablement communication that is available for Microsoft Teams Enterprise.

Commenting on the Microsoft partnership, OneMeta's CEO Saul Leal said; "By attaining Microsoft IP Co-Sell Ready partner status and a having a joint go-to market strategy with Microsoft we will accelerate our goal to create a more understanding world. By using Verbum for Microsoft Teams, companies, organizations, employees, customers, etc. will all be able to communicate in their native languages. Finally, the last great barrier to inclusion has been conquered. Just think how fast information and intelligence will flow. We will be able to speak, hear, read, and understand one another in our own native language simultaneously."

Alessandro Balzarelli, Director at Microsoft Industry Solutions Engineering commented, "As part of my role as Microsoft for Startups Mentor I have been working with the OneMeta" leadership team and their senior developers while they worked on the Verbum software integration into Microsoft Teams, and I do not know of any organization with such superior AI language technology and services that are so disruptive in a positive way within the business world. OneMeta's use of AI to remove language barriers and create a completely inclusive world of communication is astounding."

Visit the MS Teams Verbum Meetings in the Azure Marketplace: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/onemetaai1663014639126.verbum_teams_1?tab=Overview

Visit the MS Teams Verbum Meetings in the AppSource Marketplace:

https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/onemetaai1663014639126.verbum_teams_1

About OneMeta Inc.: We Create a More Understanding WorldTM

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages.

OneMeta Inc.: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.

For more information, please contact:

OneMeta Inc.

Email: info@onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com