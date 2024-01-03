Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTC: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, and Worldpay, the global payments technology company, announced their partnership.

This partnership marks another stride in promoting the widespread adoption of digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and various stablecoins.

NetCents offers a reliable, secure, and trustworthy solution for empowering corporations and small & medium enterprises, innovative startups, and web3 and blockchain companies with a dependable crypto payment infrastructure. NetCents solutions allow them to integrate cryptocurrency acceptance seamlessly, akin to processing traditional bank transfers or credit card payments. Additionally, it facilitates the optimization of digital asset operational and accounting processes, by removing the price volatility through its unique price protection guarantee, all delivered seamlessly through its user-friendly software and APIs.

NetCents CEO, Clayton Moore, expressed: "Our mission is to instill and enhance, trust and security by delivering reliable crypto payment infrastructure. This extends across businesses, financial institutions, and governments globally, enabling the seamless integration to accept various digital assets into their established workflows and processes, irrespective of their familiarity with the crypto space."

As a global leader in merchant payment processing, Worldpay from FIS has long been at the forefront of innovation in the digital payments sphere. The company previously pioneered the use of digital currencies by merchants and recently announced a partnership with Visa to enhance stablecoin settlement capabilities worldwide.

As of today, the Company continues to be subject to a cease trade order and is working diligently to complete the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2021, and the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc., the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.



