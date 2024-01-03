Judy Security Appoints Christopher Leach as Chief Information Security Officer

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Judy Security, a leader in providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for SMBs, is excited to announce the appointment of Christopher Leach as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Chris, known for his exceptional leadership in risk management, cybersecurity operations, strategy, and financial controls, brings a wealth of experience to Judy Security. Chris will leverage this expertise to protect Judy Security team members and customers, as well as further accelerate product innovation.

"Chris' profound expertise and proven track record in cybersecurity make him the ideal choice for our mission to deliver best-in-class security for SMBs," said Raffaele Mautone, CEO and founder of Judy Security. "His ability to navigate complex security landscapes will significantly contribute to our mission of providing top-notch cybersecurity solutions to our SMB end-users."

Chris' diverse and impressive career began nearly two decades ago as the CISO for Bank One, which was later acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he continued in his role. He also held senior positions at Hewlett Packard and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he collaborated with CISOs, CTOs, and CIOs on security strategies and emerging threats. Additionally, Christopher has been a CISO for several global Fortune companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., ACS, and HP.

Christopher's career spans over 30 years in risk analysis, operations, strategy, and financial controls. His experience includes serving as Senior VP and Chief Risk Officer at JPMorgan Chase and First Horizon National Bank, and as CISO at ACS/Xerox. He is also a recognized global thought leader in cybersecurity and has maintained strong relationships with other security professionals, providers, and vendors.

"In joining Judy Security, I am focused on leveraging our strong foundation to achieve leadership in the cybersecurity domain," said Chris Leach, CISO of Judy Security. "This role is a significant opportunity to protect and empower small and medium-sized businesses in the evolving digital landscape, to ensure they do not get left behind and we protect the vital lifelines they provide to our economies."

This appointment marks a significant step for Judy Security as it continues to expand its reach and impact in the cybersecurity world.

