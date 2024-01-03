EWPG Holding AB (publ): Eco Wave Power Commences Sending of Clean Electricity to the Israeli National Electrical Grid

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leading, publicly traded onshore wave energy company, is pleased to announce that it has commenced sending of clean electricity from its EWP-EDF One project in the Port of Jaffa, to the Israeli National Electrical grid.

Eco Wave Power has recently finalized the construction of the EWP-EDF One project in the Port of Jaffa, in Israel. The EWP-EDF One Project was co-funded by EDF Renewable IL, who owns 50% of the project, and by the Israeli Ministry of Energy, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as a Pioneering technology.

The project has 100KW installed capacity and is comprised of 10 floaters.

In August 2023, the power station was officially connected to the Israeli national electrical grid, marking the first time in the history of Israel, that electricity produced by the power of the waves is sent to the national electrical grid of the country.

Currently, the Eco Wave Power engineering team is performing calibration of the automation system of the power plant and is testing the durability and operation of the equipment.

During a recent storm, the Eco Wave Power engineering team tested the operation of the power station, in waves up to 3.5 meters. There was no damage that occurred to any of the floater's mechanisms during the storm, proving the technology's durability.

In addition, during the first set of tests, the power station was able to reach peak energy of around 32.4KW that was sent to the grid, and stable average energy output of around 10KW per hour.

The Eco Wave Power Engineering team said that: "These results are encouraging for the first phase of testing, and we are expecting to see a significant increase in production by the end of the testing phase."

The next project that Eco Wave Power is planning to launch will be in the Port of Los Angeles, in the United States. Currently, Eco Wave Power has a fully assembled energy conversion unit and one floater mechanism in the premises of the Port of LA.

Recently, Eco Wave Power has finalized the civil engineering design for the installation of the floaters to the marine structure in the Port of LA, in collaboration with KPFF, a California-based civil engineering firm, which officially approved the safety of Eco Wave Power's design.

The detailed design and KPFF's approval were already submitted to the Port of LA, and Eco Wave Power is now pending the final necessary licenses from the Port of Los Angeles and the Army Corps of Engineers. Once received, Eco Wave Power will produce 7 additional floater mechanisms, and immediately proceed to installation.

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power said that:

"The project in the Port of LA will be our first official penetration to the U.S. market, which we view as an extremely strategic market for Eco Wave Power, especially given the fact that according to the United States Energy Information Administration, wave energy can supply up to 66% of all the United States Energy needs, and also given the fact that in the beginning of October 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed California Senate Bill 605 into law - a historic moment for wave energy in America. The legislation directs the California Energy Commission to evaluate the feasibility of wave and tidal energy in California, including the costs and benefits of implementing the technology along the state's coastline".

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company completed construction of its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology." The EWP-EDF One station project marks the first grid-connected wave energy system in Israeli history.

Eco Wave Power will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles and its first MW scale wave energy power station in Portugal, Europe.

The Company also holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 404.7 MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Read more about Eco Wave Power at www.ecowavepower.com.

Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

