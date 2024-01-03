Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce William "Jeffrey" Carlton, CIMA® has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Jeff has extensive experience in the financial services industry and managed in excess of $350 million in client assets. Prior to Aegis, Jeff began his career as a financial adviser in 1983 at San Diego Securities in California before moving back to the East Coast in the mid 1980's where he continued to grow his business with Wheat First Securities and later at Smith Barney for 14 years before joining UBS for the last 17 years. Early in his career he saw the importance of building trust with each client. He realized that each relationship he is fortunate to build is what he values most. Jeff strives to provide stellar service while offering best in class products and comprehensive strategies to help clients achieve their financial goals.

Jeff graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Business degree and has received the Certified Investment Management Analyst designation from the Wharton School of Business.

Jeff previously was on the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Investment Committee at George Mason University. He was also a member of the Board of the College of Business at James Madison University.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented:"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to Aegis. He brings an understanding of industry-leading advisory and investment solutions to help his clients meet their goals through comprehensive wealth planning. We are excited to continually bring in advisors who are client orientated and goal driven."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We are excited to welcome Jeff to Aegis as we continue our expansion with experienced advisers seeking the benefits of Aegis' boutique, client-focused culture. As we begin 2024, Aegis continues to offer a compelling alternative for wire house and independent advisers. We look forward to future recruiting success."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

