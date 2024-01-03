Stock Day Media: C-Bond Systems, Inc. Discusses 2023 Highlights and 2024 Goals with The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBNT)("the Company"), a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is proven to strengthen glass for architectural applications. CEO of the Company, Scott R. Silverman, joined Stock Day host Matthew Dunehoo.

Silverman began the interview by discussing the Company's 2023 highlights. "We entered 2023 looking to grow significantly with both our top-line and bottom-line related to the growth of our Patriot Glass subsidiary," shared Silverman, before elaborating on the industry-leading solutions developed by this division, which are designed to delay and prevent break-ins and shootings. "Going into the summer of 2023, we knew there would be a significant opportunity in the school space, particularly in Texas," he said, noting new state mandates and guidelines regarding public schools and window reinforcement solutions. "This is going to continue to expand in 2024 across other parts of the country as well."

"All-in-all, 2023 was a very successful year," continued Silverman. "As you know our 3rd quarter was a record revenue quarter, by far, with well over $800,000," he said. "We expect to be led into a very strong 2024 from a revenue growth perspective."

"The other highlight of 2023 was the sale of our automotive division, which we sold for $4 million in cash," shared Silverman. "This strengthened our balance sheet, paid off over $2 million in debt, and gave us working capital in order to go out there and grow the Patriot Glass Solutions division," he continued. "2023 was by far the best year that I have been at C-Bond and the best year in C-Bond's history."

"What can we expect for catalysts in 2024?", asked Dunehoo. Silverman explained that the Company now has an established pipeline of contracts and projects, including numerous multi-year contracts. "We have active jobs for the 4th quarter, which should yield very strong revenue production, but we also have a backlog going into 2024."

"Which catalysts do you believe will be the most inspirational to the investing public at large?", asked Dunehoo. "The revenue growth, as well as our established pipeline within the school, commercial, and government sectors, as well as the strengthening of our balance sheet by paying off our convertible debt in the sale of our automotive division," said Silverman. "Going into 2024, we hope to grow organically and perhaps externally too through partnership or acquisition to lead us into a position where 2024 revenues will be substantially higher than 2023 revenues."

To close the interview, Silverman thanked shareholders for their continued support and encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's growing portfolio as they continue to expand throughout the school, commercial, and government sectors.

