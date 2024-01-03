Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Enhances Technology Leader Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Rajiv Lulla

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its technology leader recruiting capabilities with the addition of Rajiv Lulla as a partner in the firm's Data, Digital & Technology Leaders Practice.

"We are delighted to welcome Rajiv to our Global Technology team," said Jim Bethmann, managing partner of Caldwell's Technology Practice. "His impressive and distinguished career - as an executive in the digital media industry, as a consultant overseeing digital transformation, big-data analytics, and cognitive computing, and finally recruiting transformational executives into private equity and venture-backed agile tech organizations - will be an invaluable addition to our Practice."

Mr. Lulla joins Caldwell from Egon Zehnder, where he led their Global Systems and Engineering practices. In his prior role, Mr. Lulla was Lead Account Partner at IBM's Global Business Services, where he oversaw digital transformation, big-data analytics, and cognitive computing. Previously, he founded and led Sanskrt Ventures; was CEO of NDTV, India's leading cable-news network; and was a Senior Vice President at the Nexstar Media Group. Mr. Lulla began his career in digital media at ViacomCBS (now Paramount).

Mr. Lulla holds an MS from Stanford University, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and completed post-MBA studies at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He also has an MTech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi.

"The escalating importance of technology and transformation leaders is undeniable," said Chris Beck, president of Caldwell. "Rajiv's background expands our functional expertise for technology leaders, our industry expertise in the semiconductor systems and medical device markets, and our network of private equity and venture capital contacts. He is a fantastic addition to our organization, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com