Edge at Hudson Yards and Discovery Education Present a New Virtual Reality Experience Taking Students To Explore New Heights in New York City

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Discovery Education and Edge at Hudson Yards today announced a new virtual reality experience - Reach for the Sky Virtual Reality (VR) - created for students in grades 4-12. This new VR experience explores one of New York City's greatest landmarks- Edge at Hudson Yards, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere - and is a key addition to Discovery Education's suite of immersive resources. The Reach for the Sky Virtual Reality experience is provided to students and teachers at no cost by Edge's Reach for the Sky, an educational initiative showing students nationwide the transformative power of STEM.

Premiering January 10, 2024, and available on-demand, the Reach for the Sky Virtual Reality experience is available on a web browser or VR headset. During this one-of-a-kind experience, students can control their journey and interact with their environment as they explore learning hotspots, visit a weather observation station, and take flight with a drone through the New York City skyline.

"At Edge at Hudson Yards, we're all about connecting people to exciting new experiences," said Haley Ward, Vice President of Sales at Hudson Yards Experiences. "With this new virtual reality experience, we've found an innovative new way for students to not only explore New York City's skyline but see how STEM powers innovation through some of the most cutting-edge technology available."

Accompanying educator resources provides teachers with materials and activities to nurture student curiosity. Learn more about the virtual reality experience and the Reach for the Sky resources at reachfortheskynyc.com or in Discovery Education Experience.

"This new virtual reality experience with Edge at Hudson Yards takes learning to new heights," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education. "We know educators will love incorporating this innovative resource into lesson plans and that students will thrive in such an engaging learning opportunity."

About Edge

Edge is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, a marvel of architecture, engineering, and technology with panoramic views of New York City. Suspended in mid-air, this one-of-a-kind blend of thrill and hospitality gives guests the feeling of floating in the sky with unparalleled 360-degree views. Edge combines the pulse-quickening excitement of leaning out over a 100-story outdoor balcony with the warm welcome of elevated food & beverage service in a unique social space. Learn more at www.edgenyc.com.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and social impact programs, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

