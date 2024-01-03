Pershing Resources Company, Inc.: Pershing Resources Appoints Patrick J Burns to the Company's Board of Directors

A Senior Member of the Escondida Discovery Team Will Serve as Chair of the Company's Technical Committee

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR), is pleased to announce that Patrick J Burns has joined the Company's Board of Directors, as an independent director effective immediately. Mr. Burns joins the Board from the Company's Advisory Board. His move from outside advisor to Board Member follows a recent onsite visit to the Company's New Enterprise copper porphyry property and a technical review of the work done so far on the New Enterprise and related properties in Northern Arizona. He will also serve as Chair of the Technical Committee.

Mr. Burns is a Canadian geologist with over 40 years of experience throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, and was directly involved in the initial exploration and drilling that lead to the discovery of the Escondida porphyry copper deposit, as well as the Escondida Norte and Zaldivar deposits in Northern Chile. The Escondida Mining Complex is the world's largest producer of copper. He is one of five senior discovery team members that authored the history of the discovery of the Escondida Porphyry Deposit, published as a chapter in Mining Latin America, (W.J. Wilkinson et al, copyright Springer Science + Business Media, Dordrecht,1986). Additionally, Mr. Burns was the first Project Manager of all three projects.

Mr. Burns has been involved in management and director roles in numerous publicly traded mining companies in Chile, Canada and, the US throughout his career. He also currently serves on the board of World Copper Ltd, (WCUFF).

Additional information on Mr. Burn's career in exploration and discoveries is available on the Company's website at: https://www.pershingpm.com/about/board-of-directors.

An updated presentation on Pershing Resources and the New Enterprise Project is also available on the Company's website at: https://www.pershingpm.com/news-media/presentations

