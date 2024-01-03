Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.01.2024
03.01.2024 | 15:50
Have 10 Hours? IBM Will Train You in AI Fundamentals - For Free

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / IBM
Written by David Gewirtz, Senior Contributing Editor

Originally published by ZDNET

IBM's AI Fundamentals program is built inside of its SkillsBuild learning portal. The credential takes about ten hours to complete, across six courses.

Because I have had a long interest in AI ethics (I did a thesis on AI ethics way back in the day), I took the AI ethics class. It was good.

It discussed the challenge of balancing technology with ethical responsibility. Key topics included the five pillars of AI ethics, the importance of fairness and avoiding bias, and the need for AI systems to be transparent, explainable, and robust against attacks. The session also emphasized governance, the protection of personal data, and the significance of privacy through data minimization and differential privacy.

Continue reading here

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
