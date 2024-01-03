Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

TO: RNS

FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE: 03 January 2024

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 of 0.44 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Pay Date 11 January 2024 12 January 2024 31 January 2024

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051