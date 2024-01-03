Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03
TO: RNS
FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE: 03 January 2024
Dividend Declaration
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 of 0.44 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Pay Date
11 January 2024
12 January 2024
31 January 2024
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051