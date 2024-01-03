Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03
[03.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.01.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,093,351.00
|USD
|0
|51,449,985.81
|6.3571
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.01.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|15,813,916.21
|5.4406
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.01.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|651,001.00
|GBP
|0
|5,567,957.09
|8.5529
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.01.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|179,997.00
|GBP
|0
|1,361,646.44
|7.5648