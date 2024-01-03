Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.01.2024
ACCESSWIRE
03.01.2024 | 16:26
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TEN Alkaline Spring Water: TEN Water 1-Gallon Bottle Now Top Selling Alkaline Water Gallon in the Nation

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Premium water brand TEN Alkaline Spring Water is pleased to announce its 1-Gallon jug is now the top selling Gallon-sized alkaline water product in the United States according to the most recent 13-week IRI sales data.

"We have long set a goal to have the top-selling alkaline 1-Gallon jug in the market, and we are proud to say we begin 2024 having finally reached that goal", said TEN founder Jose Fernandez. "We are grateful to our loyal customers along with our grocery retail partners for helping us achieve the number one position."

Launched in 2013, TEN Water has seen significant growth over the last 6 years. TEN Water currently has widespread retail availability at Publix, Food Lion, The Fresh Market, Food City, Whole Foods, Wegmans, United, Albertsons, Shop Rite, Giant, Foodtown and more. TEN offers a premium, high-quality product to consumers with its BPA free, PET recyclable bottles along with the highest pH available among bottled waters with a stable pH of 10.

TEN Water is naturally filtered in the foothills of the Great Appalachian Valley, in underwater caves deep below the earth's surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquafers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

In addition to being sold in thousands of supermarkets, TEN is also available online at Amazon.com.

To learn more, visit www.tenspringwater.com.

CONTACT:

Contact: George Sandrini
Phone: 678-438-9341
Email: george@tenh2o.com

SOURCE: TEN Alkaline Spring Water



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
