Gilead Sciences: Gilead Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Third Consecutive Year

- Gilead Also Included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index; Rankings Reflect Gilead's Ongoing Commitment to Corporate Responsibility -

- DJSI World Highlights the Most Sustainable Companies Around the World Based on Corporate Sustainability Assessment -

FOSTER CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced the company has once again been recognized as one of the most sustainable pharmaceutical companies according to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the third consecutive year. The company was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America). These rankings are based on an in-depth analysis of Gilead's sustainability performance and highlight the company's longstanding sustainable business practices and transparency on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

"We are very pleased that Gilead's commitment to corporate responsibility is recognized once again with inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index," said Daniel O'Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. "By investing in world-class science, driving access to our therapies and addressing societal barriers to care, Gilead's work is helping to create a healthier world for all people."

Gilead's ESG strategy aims to position the company as an employer of choice that delivers shareholder value in a sustainable, responsible manner. Gilead's focus on scientific innovation and sustainable business practices is centered around the needs of patients, employees and communities around the world. Examples of Gilead's commitment to ESG include:

Expanding health equity around the world through programs that promote health system sustainability, strengthen infrastructure and provide education and financial support

Increasing access to medicines in low- and lower-middle income countries, including voluntary licensing for Gilead's HIV, hepatitis C and COVID-19 treatments

Creating an inclusive workplace that is representative of the diverse communities the company serves

Continuing to evolve the company's environmental sustainability program and setting ambitious goals that further embed sustainability into the business across four focus areas of carbon, water, waste and product

The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies' S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies.

DJSI North America comprises North American sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the CSA. It represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

Details on Gilead's ESG commitments, goals and progress can be found in the company's Environmental Social Governance Impact Report, which is based on internationally recognized guidelines from the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the Taskforce on Climate Related Financial Disclosures and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more about Gilead's commitment to ESG and corporate responsibility at https://www.gilead.com/purpose/esg.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, Investors

Investor_relations@gilead.com

Meaghan Smith, Hayley Home, Media

Public_affairs@gilead.com

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences

View the original press release on accesswire.com