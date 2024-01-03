EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release, 03 January 2024
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 21-27 December 2023
Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").
The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 20 November 2023 and ended 27 December 2023, in order to partially fund Airbus' Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).
The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 19 April 2023.
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback.
This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
