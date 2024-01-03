Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Machine Tools and Forming Technology (Fraunhoer IWU) has developed a new online tool to calculate the size of rooftop solar arrays, heat pumps and batteries.From pv magazine Germany Fraunhofer IWU has launched an online tool for the sizing of rooftop PV arrays. The Automated Renewable hOmepower Network (ARON) online platform evaluates the ideal size of PV systems. It considers location, roof pitch, power consumption profiles, and solar module specifications. It can also be used for heat pumps and battery storage. The researchers offer the tool for free to private ...

