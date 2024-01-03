New statistics from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) show that PV systems in Germany generated around 59.9 TWh of solar power in 2023, with 6.4 TWh used for home consumption.From pv magazine Germany Renewables accounted for a record share of 59.7% of public net electricity generation in Germany in 2023, according to new figures from Fraunhofer ISE. The research institute recorded new highs for wind power and solar. Onshore and offshore wind were the most important source of public electricity generation at 139.8 TWh, or 32% of the total. Wind farm generation was ...

