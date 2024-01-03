Regulatory News:

ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 mnemonic: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards, today announces its financial calendar for fiscal year 2024.

Indicative financial calendar1

Events Dates 2023 Full-Year Revenue Thursday February 8, 2024 2023 Full-Year Results Wednesday March 27, 2024 2024 First-Quarter Revenue Wednesday May 15, 2024 Annual General Meeting Wednesday May 22, 2024 2024 Half-Year Revenue Wednesday July 24, 2024 2024 Half-Year Results Thursday September 26, 2024 2024 Third-Quarter Revenue Wednesday November 13, 2024

About ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 36 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2022, ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of nearly €220 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

1 Press releases will be disseminated after market close. Information subject to change.

Contacts:

Groupe ICAPE

Directeur Financier

Arnaud Le Coguic

Tél: 01 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.fr

Relations Investisseurs

NewCap

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tél: 01 44 71 94 98

icape@newcap.eu

Relations Médias

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Antoine Pacquier

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

icape@newcap.eu