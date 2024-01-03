Regulatory News:
ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 mnemonic: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards, today announces its financial calendar for fiscal year 2024.
Indicative financial calendar1
Events
Dates
2023 Full-Year Revenue
Thursday February 8, 2024
2023 Full-Year Results
Wednesday March 27, 2024
2024 First-Quarter Revenue
Wednesday May 15, 2024
Annual General Meeting
Wednesday May 22, 2024
2024 Half-Year Revenue
Wednesday July 24, 2024
2024 Half-Year Results
Thursday September 26, 2024
2024 Third-Quarter Revenue
Wednesday November 13, 2024
About ICAPE Group
Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 36 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2022, ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of nearly €220 million.
For more information: icape-group.com
1 Press releases will be disseminated after market close. Information subject to change.
