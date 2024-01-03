Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) published its calendar of financial communication for 2024.

January 24, 2024: 2023 Annual revenues (after market)

March 20, 2024: 2023 Annual results (confcall after market)

April 29, 2024: 2024 First quarter revenues (after market)

May 28, 2024: Annual shareholders' meeting

June 6, 2024: Dividend payment

September 12, 2024: 2024 First semester results (confcall after market)

October 30, 2024: 2024 Third quarter revenues (after market)

Next update: Annual Sales 2023, January 24th, 2024 after market close

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the farm animals (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets. As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region. Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employed 2,497 people as of June 30th, 2023.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103910180/en/

Contacts:

VETOQUINOL

Investor Relations

Fanny Toillon

Tel.: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com

KEIMA COMMUNICATION

Investor Media Relations

Emmanuel Dovergne

Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 43 44 63

emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr