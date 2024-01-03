Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Starten Sie das Jahr 2024 mit hohen Erträgen und setzen Sie neue Maßstäbe für finanziellen Erfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTB | ISIN: FR0012757854 | Ticker-Symbol: 4SP
Tradegate
03.01.24
13:26 Uhr
27,500 Euro
-0,620
-2,20 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SPIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPIE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,40027,60018:49
27,40027,60018:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2024 | 17:54
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SPIE SA: Press release - SPIE announces the acquisition of J.D. Euroconfort in France

Cergy, January 3, 2024 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the acquisition of J.D. Euroconfort, a key player in the fields of refrigeration, air conditioning, and professional kitchens.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Cesson-Sévigné (Ille-et-Vilaine, Brittany),
J.D. Euroconfort offers a range of services (from design to installation and maintenance) in refrigeration, air conditioning, and professional kitchens to a loyal client base from different sectors such as luxury, healthcare, retail, defense and local authorities. With this acquisition, SPIE strengthens its presence in western France and expands its expertise in the refrigeration market. With around 45 qualified employees, J.D. Euroconfort generated revenue of around
11 million euros in 2022.

Arnaud Tirmarche, Managing Director of SPIE France, declared: "This acquisition enables SPIE to strengthen its geographical footprint in longstanding fields related to refrigeration and air conditioning installations. It also offers an additional opportunity to expand our client base and expertise in support of the energy transition."

Cyril Pouet, Managing Director of SPIE Facilities, said: "We are pleased to welcome the employees of J.D. Euroconfort who will bring their expertise in value-added technical maintenance services to a loyal customer base and will ensure close proximity, in line with SPIE Facilities' activities."

Pascal Jagline, chairman of J.D. Euroconfort, commented: "We are delighted to join SPIE, and we are convinced that the combined expertise of SPIE Facilities and J.D. Euroconfort will enable us to further accelerate our development in France."

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 48,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and digital transformation alongside our customers.
SPIE achieved in 2022 consolidated revenues of €8.09 billion and consolidated EBITA of €511 million.

Contacts

SPIE
Pascal Omnès
Group Communications Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11
pascal.omnes@spie.com		SPIE
Audrey Bourgeois
Investor Relations Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 80 72
audrey.bourgeois@spie.com

IMAGE 7
Laurent Poinsot
Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 77
lpoinsot@image7.fr

SPIE Facilities
Anne Letellier
Communication Manager
Tel. + 33 (0)6 03 85 14 82
anne.letellier@spie.com		SPIE France
Cécile Michard
Communications Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 95
cecile.michard@spie.com

www.spie.com
https://www.facebook.com/SPIEgroup
http://twitter.com/spiegroup


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.