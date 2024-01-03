Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Europe Disposable Gloves Market to Witness Robust Expansion, More than $4 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe disposable gloves market will grow at a CAGR of 7.71% during 2023-2029.

Europe Disposable Gloves Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 12.70 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 8.13 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 7.71 % Base Year 2023 Historic Year 2019-2022 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segments Product Type, Form, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Geography

The Europe disposable gloves market caters to various industries, including healthcare, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and cleaning & sanitation services. Each industry segment has distinct requirements, influencing the type of disposable gloves used. However, the healthcare sector contributes significantly to the market's growth. The market is characterized by intense competition, with global and regional players vying for market share. Major manufacturers, such as Ansell, Top Glove, and Hartalega Holdings Berhad, compete with regional players such as Semperit AG Holding and Supermax. Competitive strategies include product innovation, global expansion, and a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly offerings. Overall, the disposable gloves market in Europe is dynamic, characterized by growth opportunities, evolving regulatory landscapes, and changing end-user preferences. As the demand for hygiene and safety measures continues to rise, the market will likely witness further innovations, technological advancements, and a heightened focus on sustainability in the coming years.

European Disposable Gloves Market Undergoes Transformation with Surge in B2B/Institutional Distribution Channels

In Europe, the disposable gloves market has witnessed a paradigm shift with the rise of the business-to-business (B2B)/institutional distribution channels. These channels play a pivotal role in ensuring a seamless supply of disposable gloves to various sectors, including healthcare, food processing, laboratories, and manufacturing. B2B and institutional distribution channels involve the sale of disposable gloves in bulk quantities to businesses, organizations, and institutions rather than individual consumers. This model caters to sectors' unique needs, requiring a consistent and large supply of disposable gloves for operational purposes.

Many industries in Europe, especially healthcare and food processing, operate within strict regulatory frameworks. B2B channels provide a reliable avenue for businesses to source disposable gloves that meet regulatory standards, ensuring compliance and quality assurance.

Germany Emerges as European Hub for Disposable Gloves Market, Favoring Nitrile Medical Gloves Despite Regulations, Paving the Way for Innovation and Sustainable Practices

Germany is a hotspot for the disposable gloves market in the European region. Despite stringent regulations and increased awareness of latex allergy, the country has been majorly shifting to nitrile medical gloves. It will likely maintain increased demand for nitrile medical gloves, priced at a premium. Due to this, the number of allergies occurring using natural rubber latex material gloves has also decreased. Therefore, the demand for medical gloves will likely continue to increase in the country. The disposable gloves market in Germany reflects a confluence of regulatory compliance, technological advancements, and evolving societal attitudes toward hygiene. The robust growth in demand across diverse industries underscores the indispensability of disposable gloves in maintaining safety and hygiene standards. As the market continues to evolve, driven by internal and external factors, it is poised for further expansion, presenting opportunities for innovation and sustainable practices in glove manufacturing.

Competitive Overview

The Europe disposable gloves market is marked by robust competition, reflecting the critical role protective products play across several industries, including healthcare, industrial, chemical, food processing, manufacturing, beauty & salon, and sanitation. The demand for disposable gloves has surged, driven by the increasing awareness of hygiene, stringent regulatory requirements, and a growing emphasis on safety.

The Europe disposable gloves market is characterized by global and regional players, contributing to a diverse and competitive marketplace. Major global players include Ansell, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries, Supermax, Top Glove, and UG Healthcare. These companies leverage their expertise in material science, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution networks to gain a competitive edge.

All companies that primarily derive revenue from gloves have grown significantly over the past years. Multiple product launches, strategic acquisitions & partnerships, capacity expansion, and differentiated products fueled their growth in recent years. In the future, new product launches, capacity expansion, and collaborations will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years. For instance, a key player, Supermax, currently has a production capacity of about 24 billion pieces of gloves per annum, and the company is looking to expand its production capacity to about 44 billion pieces by the end of FY2024. In 2018, Kossan Rubber Industries completed the construction of the latest generation plant with an installed capacity of 1.5 billion pieces of gloves per annum. Further, a key market player, Top Glove, reported an expansion in production capacity of around 54% over the past two years.

About the Report:

The report considers the present scenario of the Europe disposable gloves market and its market dynamics for 2024-2029. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Company Profiles

ANSELL

Hartalega Holdings

Kossan Rubber Industries

Supermax

Top Glove

UG Healthcare

A1 GLOVE

AKZENTA INTERNATIONAL

B. Braun Melsungen

Barber Healthcare

Bergamot

Cardinal Health

Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries

Demophorius Healthcare

Detectamet GmbH

DIDACTIC

Franz Mensch

Global Gloves S.R.L

GLOVE RESOURCES

Happy Hand Gloves

HUM GmbH

Hycare International

INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

KALTEK

Kimberly-Clark

Leboo Healthcare

MAPA Professional

MEDIBASE

MEDICOM

Medilivescare Manufacturing

Medline

MedPride

MEDRUX

Mercator Medical S.A.

Mölnlycke Health Care

MRK Healthcare

Neomedic

O&M Halyard

Phoenix Rubber Products

Pidegree Industrial

Polyco Healthline

RFB Latex

Riverstone Holdings

Rubberex

Safeshield India Rubber Products

SAS Safety Corp.

Sempermed

SHIELD Scientific

SHOWA GROUP

Sorimex

Tan Sin Lian Industries

TROGE MEDICAL

Winmed

Wujiang Evergreen

YTY

Zhangjiagang Dayu Rubber Products

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Nitrile

Latex

Vinyl

Neoprene

Others

Form

Powder-free

Powdered

Distribution Channel

B2B/Institutional

Retail

Others

End-User

Healthcare Settings

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Dentistry

Others

Non-healthcare Settings

Industrial

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Beauty, Salon, & Spa

Others

Geography

Europe

Germany



UK



Italy



France



Spain



Russia



Netherlands



Poland



Switzerland



Finland



Denmark



Norway

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the Europe disposable gloves market?

What is the growth rate of the Europe disposable gloves market?

Which region dominates the Europe disposable gloves market share?

What are the significant trends in the Europe disposable gloves market?

Who are the key players in the Europe disposable gloves market?

