Lambert House consulting Ltd: Lambert House Consulting Expands Team with Experienced Advisors

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Lambert House Consulting, a consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of four experienced advisors to its team. This strategic hiring initiative reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its expertise services to clients.

One notable addition is Julian Rimmer, who joins Lambert House Consulting as a highly experienced financial advisor. With an impressive background in senior positions, Julian brings extensive knowledge and will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic future within the global bond markets for high-net-worth private investors.

A spokesperson for Lambert House Consulting, Sarah Wilson, emphasized the company's dedication to nurturing and retaining top talent. She stated, 'Lambert House Consulting takes great pride in having some of the industry's finest professionals across various sectors. In today's fiercely competitive recruitment landscape, it is more crucial than ever for us to cultivate and empower our exceptionally talented team.'

Despite this recent surge in recruitment efforts and positive prospects, Lambert House Consulting maintains that their bond division's advisor roster remains consistent with expectations. This includes self-employed core brokers globally as well as several private bankers.

With these new additions bolstering its team of experts, Lambert House Consulting continues its mission of delivering consulting services tailored to meet clients' unique needs.

For more information about Lambert House Consulting or inquiries regarding their advisory services, please visit their website.

About Lambert House Consulting:

Lambert House Consulting is a consulting firm dedicated to providing services across various sectors. With a focus on nurturing top talent and delivering customized solutions for client's specific needs, they have established themselves as advisors within the industry.

