Carter Bankshares, Inc.: Carter Bank Celebrates 50 Years in 2024

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Carter Bank (NASDAQ:CARE) is set for a big year in 2024, as the community bank headquartered in Martinsville is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The Bank, founded by Worth H. Carter Jr., first opened its doors on Dec. 13, 1974, with a single branch in Rocky Mount, Va. In the 50 years since, Carter Bank has grown to a leading community bank in the region, with more than 60 locations across Virginia and North Carolina.

"We are proud to be celebrating 50 years of community banking," said Litz Van Dyke, CEO of Carter Bank. "To be able to celebrate five decades in business is quite the accomplishment and a true testament to the vision of Mr. Carter and his belief in building meaningful relationships with the people and communities we serve. We're committed to continuing this legacy for many years to come."

To celebrate the milestone, Carter Bank is planning a series of events and activities throughout the year, including hosting customer events, sharing stories, introducing new products and more.

"We've got a lot in the works for 2024, and I believe our customers will really see that we are here for the long haul," said Van Dyke. "We remain committed to our purpose of creating opportunities for more people and businesses to prosper, and we look forward to celebrating with our customers, employees, and communities."

More information about Carter Bank's 50th anniversary celebration will be released throughout the year.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.4 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches throughout Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank has strived to create opportunities for people and businesses to prosper. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com.

###

Media Contact:

Brooks Taylor

Brooks.Taylor@CBTCares.com

276.806.5445

SOURCE: Carter Bankshares, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com