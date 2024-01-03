Duke Energy Florida Reduces Customer Bills Starting January 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Duke Energy:

Residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) will see a decrease of $11.29

Company continues to take steps to lower costs while providing the reliable, cleaner energy Florida customers deserve

Duke Energy Florida will reduce customer rates in 2024.

The Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) unanimously approved Duke Energy's request to lower rates starting in January 2024. A typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh will see a decrease in their January 2024 bill of $11.29, or about 6%, when compared to December 2023.

Commercial and industrial customers will see a bill decrease between 5.6% and 7.2%, but the specific bill impact will vary depending on several factors.

The bill reduction includes storm recovery costs combined with lower fuel and capacity costs for 2024.

"By combining Hurricane Idalia costs with the remaining balance of prior storms and previously filed bill reductions like lower fuel costs, we are able to provide some much-needed bill relief to our customers," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.

"We will continue to take steps to provide the best possible price for our customers, while delivering the reliable, cleaner energy customers deserve," said Seixas.

The company encourages customers to take advantage of the numerous flexible billing and energy savings programs, including free home assessments, budget billing and usage alerts, to help customers save energy and money.

To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalBills or call the Customer Care number listed on your energy bill.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

