Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company, today announced it will be presenting virtually at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

The presentation will be webcast live at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time and will be accessible on Atomera's investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

Atomera is also scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

