WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
02.01.24
08:05 Uhr
25,000 Euro
-1,200
-4,58 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
PR Newswire
03.01.2024 | 22:06
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Pops, will provide a corporate overview and update at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. PST (2:15 p.m. EST/7:15 p.m. GMT), followed by a question and answer session. The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-to-present-at-the-42nd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302025519.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
