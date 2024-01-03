Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2024 ICR Conference.

The Company's management will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 11:30 am US Eastern Time (05:30 pm Central European Time on January 8, 2024). A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's investor relations website and under the following Link.

Following the conclusion of the fireside chat, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Fourteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities and tennis. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

Source: On

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103599069/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

On Holding AG

Jerrit Peter

investorrelations@on.com

or

ICR, Inc.

Brendon Frey

brendon.frey@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

On Holding AG

Vesna Stimac

press@on.com