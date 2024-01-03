Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.: DigitalAMN Discusses Strategic Achievements and Initiatives In Key Areas

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ("DigitalAMN", "DAMN", or "the Company") ( OTC PINK:DATI ), a diversified investment operating company merging the principles of Value Investing and Social Impact Investing, announces a few updates across its strategic divisions.

DigitalAMN reached a pivotal milestone with the completion of its R&D phase and the approval during Q3 2023 to conduct a $7.5M Regulation D offering . This marks a crucial juncture in the Company's journey towards achieving its goals to fully roll out its PAI® program. Fundraising initiatives have begun with smaller bridge loans from founders and investors, giving management time to curate a highly focused list of accredited investors to participate in the Reg. D offering.

While the Company's business and asset portfolio is expected to grow in 2024 with the full rollout of PAI®, its current portfolio is still a testament to DigitalAMN's strategic vision. 2023 reflected accomplishments across blockchain technology and digital assets. Notably, two development companies in particular; Bullet Blockchain, Inc., and Dot Hip Hop, LLC.

A client-company of DigitalAMN via the Business Management & Administration (BMA) division, Bullet Blockchain has achieved remarkable milestones, particularly in deploying Bitcoin ATMs and advancing its patent strategy. At the close of 2023, Bullet Blockchain announced its anticipation for its Q4 2023 revenue set to exceed $740K , reflecting its growth in Blockchain and the Bitcoin ATM tech space.

Equally impressive is Dot Hip Hop, LLC (".HipHop"), the registry operator for the Generic Top Level Domain ("gTLD"), .HipHop. Under the Company's Digital Asset Management (DAM) division, in partnership with Cahn Enterprises and JJN Solutions, .HipHop demonstrated exponential growth opportunities. By providing domain names and digital identities online, across both traditional Web2 and advancing Web3 blockchain technologies, .HipHop is empowering the entire global culture of Hip Hop, encompassing roughly 2B people.

This growth opportunity was highlighted in .HipHop's brand sponsorship of DJ Kay Slay's 'Rolling 200 Deep' . Inspired by this project, .HipHop's management opted to begin reserving, registering and/or otherwise protecting the domain names and digital identities of tens of thousands of rap and Hip Hop artists. This endeavor included of course many of the performing artists on the Rolling 200 Deep project, which occurred independent of .HipHop's brand sponsorship. 'Good will' gestures like this, is not only good business, but aims to help the Hip Hop community preserve its cultural IP, online. This both enhances the cultural prominence of Hip Hop through innovative digital platforms, and sets the course for potentially lucrative, future strategic partnerships to help accelerate the adoption of .HipHop domain names and digital identities, online, via Web2 and Web3 blockchain technologies.

"These developments not only signify DigitalAMN's growth potential, as we hold equity in both Dot Hip Hop, LLC and Bullet Blockchain, Inc , but also our dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and investors," said Ajene Watson, CEO of Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. "The slow and steady, but growing success of companies like these, and others, such as AI innovator, WorkDone , reinforces our belief in the business development, investment and services strategies we deploy as a diversified investment operating company-focused on building a robust portfolio of high-value businesses and assets, acquired at fair prices, while empowering everyday people."

DigitalAMN's commitment to intellectual property development continues to enhance its operational strategy as evidenced by trademarks for proprietary programs such as the PAI® and Angels+®. This is also evident in brands, like Coffee Talk®, and those currently being developed by management, like RegABoost . A focus on IP also fuels advancements of the Company's holdings of digital identities and other digital assets.

Lastly, in the past year, DigitalAMN's CEO has supported numerous initiatives, participating in panels, speaking engagements, media appearances and dedicating time to philanthropic initiatives in education and community building. These efforts were aimed at promoting .HipHop digital identities, advocating for economic empowerment and spreading the word about DigitalAMN and the PAI®. Ajene's dedication reflects DigitalAMN's commitment to community empowerment and aligns with the Company's corporate ethos.

Watson concluded, "We're excited about these developments, which represent not just DigitalAMN's growth potential, but also our unwavering dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and investors. Our achievements in assisting our portfolio companies, combined with our broader social advocacy efforts, underscore our holistic approach to building a portfolio of high-value assets, while delivering positive impact to undervalued communities across the country."

For more information about our journey and future endeavors, please visit www.DigitalAMN.com .

About Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network (DigitalAMN) is a diversified investment operating company, that merges the principles of Value Investing and Social Impact Investing, to build a robust portfolio of high-value businesses and other assets, while promoting economic and social change. DigitalAMN operates three divisions, with the core being the PAI® (Public Accelerator-Incubator). The PAI® gives 'everyday' entrepreneurs and investors equitable access to the capital markets, while mitigating common investment risks for angels and early-stage investors through its proprietary suite of Angels+® products. ? The Company focuses on development-stage ventures valued between $10M-$100M, providing them with capital formation and advisory services.?

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com .

Disclaimer/Forward Looking Statements

Investment in the company is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. This Summary does not constitute either advice or a recommendation regarding any securities. This presentation contains projections, estimates and beliefs and similar information ("Forward Looking Statements") which are based on certain hypothetical assumptions, which we believe are reasonable as of the date of the Summary. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Company or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "potential," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar importance. The selection of assumptions requires the exercise of judgment and is subject to uncertainty due to the effect that economic or other changes may have on future events. Variations in such assumptions, particularly revenue growth and gross margin increases, could significantly affect the projections. To the extent that assumed events do not materialize, our actual results may vary substantially from the projected results. Forward Looking Statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any Forward Looking Statement could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. These Forward Looking Statements speak only as of the date of this Summary. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any of the information in this presentation and any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any Forward Looking Statement is based. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the Company's future stock price, revenues or results of operations.

