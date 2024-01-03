Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) (the "Company" or "ALUULA") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aluula Composites Canada Inc., has entered into a short-term loan for $1,000,000 (the "Loan") from a non-arm's length party (the "Lender"). The Loan has an interest rate of 12% per annum and is due and payable on July 1, 2024. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Loan for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Lender is a related party to ALUULA and the Loan constitutes a 'related party transaction' pursuant to Multi-Lateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements contained in section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirements contained in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Loan does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Loan as the Loan was carried out on an expediated basis.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) is a new class of composite materials built from components with eight times the strength-to-weight ratio of steel, and yet lighter than nylon, polyester or aramid. Using a patented and proprietary approach to increase fiber strength at the molecular level, ALUULA core weaves and outer facing films are fused without the use of heavy glues. This remarkable process allows ALUULA to achieve strength to weight ratio materials that have been previously unachievable. The Company continues to add patented innovation to its product offerings and specialized core competencies to its growing team.

Partnering with world-class brands, ALUULA Composites Inc. is quickly becoming the top choice for innovators seeking to set a new standard of high-performance.

ALUULA is a Canadian company founded by a team of highly experienced chemists and engineers who share a common passion for exploring and enjoying the outdoors. They have created a new realm in dimensionally stabilized multilayer materials that are the result of an innovative bonding of co-polymer layers, creating composites which are extremely light, highly tear and stretch resistant, and are easily fabricated into a multitude of products across a wide range of markets. ALUULA strives to develop products and processes that are not hazardous to our environment and minimize the footprint we leave behind.

Learn more about ALUULA Composites Inc. at: www.aluula.com.

Contact:

Richard Myerscough, CEO

1-888-724-2470

ceo@aluula.com

TSX Venture Exchange

Forward-Looking Statements

