This enhancement improves connectivity to CMM/PCMM's by introducing a streamlined user experience and simplified workflow for the shop floor multicad requirements

HighRES, Inc., DBA ReverseEngineering.com, to Standardize UX Workflow and Pioneer Advancements in Reverse Engineering Software Tools Unveiling "RE APP" Plug-ins and Add-ins for Seamless CMM/PCMM integration with 10 Major 3D CAD Software Platforms in 2024.

ReverseEngineering.com, a trailblazer in cutting-edge reverse engineering software solutions, proudly solidifies its legacy of excellence dating back to 1995. The company's impactful contributions have been instrumental in shaping the evolution of reverse engineering, marked by a significant history deeply intertwined with collaborations with NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) and leading 3D CAD/CAM/CAE software developers.

In 1991, Braxton Carter, a key figure in the US Performance Engineering Program (US PEP), collaborated with the U.S. Department of Commerce and NIST in the groundbreaking "SHOP OF THE 90'S" initiative. His involvement led to the development of revolutionary Reverse Engineering software, connecting Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) to 3D CAD systems. This marked a milestone as the first CAD system to utilize a connected CMM, ushering in a new era in 3D computer modeling. The technology allowed CMMs to trace physical objects into CAD wireframe splines and then be modeled into surfaces, laying the foundation for CNC machining and the basis of CAD-integrated reverse engineering.

This historic breakthrough eliminated the need for IGES (Initial Graphics Exchange Specification) as a data translation event, resolving issues related to scale and translation errors. The technology was applied to create symmetrical handcrafted Bell helmets for the 1992 Olympic Velodrome cycling and Speed skiing events, emphasizing safety for athletes.

In 1995, Christian Moore joined forces with Braxton Carter, founding HighRES Inc. as a specialty technology company focused on reverse engineering 3D CAD. Moore's extensive experience, including a role as the director of sales in a startup and years with corporate entities like IBM, brought valuable insight and drive to realize the future vision of product commercialization for the proprietary high-res reverse engineering software. By 1998, Moore and Carter applied the technology to revolutionize Snowboard helmets for the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

Leadership Across 10 Major 3D CAD/CAM/CAE Platforms

ReverseEngineering.com continues to lead the industry by offering specialized software solutions compatible with 10 major 3D CAD/CAM/CAE platforms. This expansive compatibility empowers engineers, designers, and manufacturers to optimize tools within their preferred software environments, facilitating a streamlined reverse engineering process and fostering innovation.

Innovation Beyond Boundaries

The ReverseEngineering.com software suite represents a paradigm shift, seamlessly capturing intricate details and providing versatile solutions for diverse industrial applications. This empowers professionals to navigate the complexities of the design and manufacturing landscape with unparalleled precision and efficiency.

A Commitment to Excellence

As a frontrunner in the field, ReverseEngineering.com upholds an unwavering commitment to excellence, consistently pushing the boundaries of what's achievable in reverse engineering. Solutions from ReverseEngineering.com have played a pivotal role in industries ranging from aerospace and automotive to healthcare and defense, earning the trust of major corporations and institutions.

KEY Technology Software partners with Industry Leaders

Collaboration is integral to the success of ReverseEngineering.com. The company proudly collaborates with industry leaders such as Autodesk Inventor, Fusion 360, Ansys Discovery SpaceClaim, PTC, MasterCam, Kubotek KeyCreator, OnShape, Siemens Solid Edge/NX, Faro Technologies, Hexagon, and others. These partnerships ensure seamless integration and interoperability, enabling users to unlock the full potential of the software within their preferred ecosystem.

About ReverseEngineering.com: Pioneering Excellence Since 1995

Headquartered in La Jolla, California, ReverseEngineering.com has been at the forefront since its establishment in 1995. The company specializes in developing and marketing 3D scanning software toolsets that facilitate the integration of digitized data into CAD systems as easily modifiable parametric sketches. In addition to being a SolidWorks Certified Gold partner, ReverseEngineering.com collaborates with industry leaders such as Autodesk Inventor, Ansys Discovery SpaceClaim, PTC, MasterCam, Kubotek, OnShape, and Siemens Solidedge/NX.

The company's esteemed clientele includes PENSKE Technology Group, GE Healthcare, U.S. Army Special Forces, Los Alamos Labs, U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Navy.

