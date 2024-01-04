Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: PINE.UN) (TSXV: PINE.U) (the "REIT") announces that subject to the approval of future trust unit distributions by the Board of Trustees, the Trust intends to transition from a monthly to a quarterly distribution payment schedule. Quarterly payments are expected to be made on the first business day of April, July, October, and January in subsequent years, to unitholders of record on the 15th day of the preceding month, if, as and when declared by the Board of Trustees. Should the record date fall on a weekend or on a statutory holiday, the record date will be the next succeeding business day. Subject to the approval of the Board of Trustees, the first quarterly distribution is expected to be paid in April 2024.

