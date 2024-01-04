Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Starten Sie das Jahr 2024 mit hohen Erträgen und setzen Sie neue Maßstäbe für finanziellen Erfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896360 | ISIN: US7960508882 | Ticker-Symbol: SSU
Tradegate
03.01.24
21:38 Uhr
1.330,00 Euro
-40,00
-2,92 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.320,001.335,0003.01.
1.320,001.340,0003.01.
PR Newswire
04.01.2024 | 01:36
307 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Motor Company; Kia Corporation: Hyundai, Kia and Samsung Electronics to Collaborate on Connecting Mobility and Residential Spaces

  • Hyundai Motor and Kia will link Samsung's 'SmartThings' IoT (Internet of Things) platform to their connected car services
  • The three companies aim to break the boundaries between living spaces and mobility spaces, enhancing the time value of driving before, during and after
    -- Car-to-Home service to provide remote and touch-based control of various home appliances through voice commands while driving
    -- Home-to-Car service to check vehicle status, control functions and manage charging before and after driving
  • Customers can also experience seamless connectivity with OTA and USB-based updates

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced that they have signed an agreement on January 3 with Samsung Electronics for a Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car service partnership, aiming to enhance the connectivity between residential and mobility spaces.

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Electronics for a service partnership, aiming to enhance the connectivity between residential space and mobility space. Through this agreement, they plan to expand the Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car services to overseas markets.

Under this agreement, Hyundai and Kia customers will be able to remotely control digital appliances via touch and voice commands through their cars' in-car infotainment systems. Conversely, they will have remote vehicle control via AI speakers, TVs and smartphone apps to control various vehicle functions.

This is made possible through the organic integration of Hyundai and Kia's connected car services and Samsung's Internet of Things (IoT) platform, 'SmartThings'. Customers are expected to use it in various ways in their daily lives, enjoying uninterrupted connectivity experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310112/Hyundai_Kia_and_Samsung_Electronics_MOU_on_Connectivity.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-kia-and-samsung-electronics-to-collaborate-on-connecting-mobility-and-residential-spaces-302025802.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.