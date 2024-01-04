Kingston, Jamaica--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - Cornerstone Financial Holdings Limited (CFHL), a distinguished financial institution in the Caribbean, proudly announces its partnership with the World Economic Forum, marking a historic milestone as the first-ever Caribbean entity to join forces with the international organisation dedicated to improving the state of the world.

The World Economic Forum brings together stakeholders from all sectors of society to shape a better future and generate impact. The Forum is proud to serve as a trusted platform for high-level, multistakeholder cooperations. As a Forum partner, Cornerstone gains the ability to contribute to global networks, thought leadership platforms, and participate in research collaboration opportunities, enhancing its ability to contribute significantly to shaping global agendas. This pivotal partnership propels Cornerstone onto the global stage, enabling the institution to actively participate in discussions on critical issues affecting the Caribbean and the wider world, ensuring that a Caribbean voice and perspective is present.

"Becoming the first Caribbean partner of the World Economic Forum is a historic moment for Cornerstone. We are excited to collaborate with global experts and offer our unique perspective on Caribbean economic development. This partnership perfectly aligns with our vision of advancing the region and fostering sustainable growth," said Paul Simpson, CEO and Group President of Cornerstone United Jamaica Holdings Limited.

In alignment with its strategic vision, Cornerstone has proactively sought global engagement to transform the Caribbean into a competitive global region. Committed to people-centric and sustainable development initiatives, Cornerstone plans to leverage its expertise and regional insights to contribute to the initiatives and communities championed by the World Economic Forum. Through innovative partnerships and projects, Cornerstone will share insights gained from its Caribbean experiences, driving global change.

"Our collaboration with the Forum allows us to network with influential leaders, policymakers, and innovators worldwide. This network will expand our global reach, establish strategic partnerships, and drive impactful initiatives within the Caribbean region. Our partnership with the World Economic Forum underscores Cornerstone's commitment to excellence. Through active participation in global conversations and sharing our expertise, we aim to position the Caribbean as a key player in the new global economy," Simpson added.

Thales de Paula, Head of Business Engagement for Latin America at the World Economic Forum, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are delighted with Conerstone's commitment to the Forum's mission and key role as the first Caribbean partner organization. We recognize the partnership's potential to elevate the region's status in our global dialogues. It's promising to see this engagement across the Forum's platform to drive change and value creation in the Caribbean."

For more information about Cornerstone Financial Holdings Limited or the World Economic Forum, please visit their respective websites: World Economic Forum or Cornerstone Financial Holdings Limited.

