Donnerstag, 04.01.2024
04.01.2024 | 07:06
Bridge Learning Tech: Bridge Welcomes Sarah Sillars OBE, Hon FIMI as a Skills Champion & Ambassador: A Perfect Union of Shared Passions

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move that underscores its commitment to skills development in the automotive industry, Bridge Learning Tech (https://bridgeLT.com) proudly announces its collaboration with Sarah Sillars OBE, Hon FIMI, as a Skills Champion and Ambassador. This partnership marks a union of mutual passions for upskilling, reskilling, and advancing both technical and non-technical jobs in the era of AI.


Sarah Sillars, a respected titan in the automotive industry, brings over 35 years of unparalleled experience and dedication. Her journey, marked by her leadership as the CEO and Chair of the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) and her current role as its Vice President, reflects her unwavering commitment to skills development. Recognised for her exceptional contributions with an OBE in 2008, Sarah's passion for mentorship and innovation in learning and development strategies has significantly influenced the automotive sector.

Justin Cooke, Chair of Bridge, said of this collaboration: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Sarah Sillars join us in this crucial role. Her reputation as a heavyweight in skills advocacy and our shared commitment to fostering talent in the age of AI make this partnership a match made in heaven. Together, we aim not just to make a difference in the industry but to redefine the standards of training and development."

In her role, Sarah will champion the importance of skills and also embody the spirit of collaboration and innovation that Bridge Learning Tech stands for. This partnership is about a shared vision to revolutionise the automotive sector through state-of-the-art training and skill development.

This collaboration promises to bring new perspectives and strategies to the forefront, ensuring that both Bridge and Sarah continue to innovate in the industry.

Bridge Learning Tech, an international content-as-a-service provider, excels in the development of high-fidelity technical and non-technical content. Its offerings are underpinned by cutting-edge AI and a bespoke state-of-the-art Learning Management System. Bridge works with some of the most exciting, iconic and innovative brands underscoring its commitment to delivering unparalleled content solutions on a global scale.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870521/Bridge_Learning_Tech_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bridge-welcomes-sarah-sillars-obe-hon-fimi-as-a-skills-champion--ambassador-a-perfect-union-of-shared-passions-302025533.html

