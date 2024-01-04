520 registered veterinarians, from United Kingdom and abroad, with 38% of live attendees

Cementoplasty with BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma highlighted as valuable limb-sparing option

Very positive feedback and rating on the webinar

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, organized on December 18, 2023, in collaboration with Veterinary Instrumentation, the exclusive BIOCERA-VET distributor in United Kingdom and Ireland, its last educational webinar of the year 2023.

The webinar entitled "Primary bone tumor, what now?" was presented by 2 experts: Dr James Elliot (BVM&S CertSAM Dip ECVIM-CA-RO (Oncology Radiation Oncology) DACVR (RO) MRCVS, European Specialist in Small Animal Oncology Radiation Oncology, American Specialist in Veterinary Radiation Oncology, RCVS Recognised Specialist in Veterinary Oncology) and Dr Ciarán Jones (MVB, MRCVS, MS, Dipl. ACVS, Dipl. ECVS).

During this webinar, management of canine osteosarcoma was presented from the up-to-date non-surgical to surgical management including the cementoplasty using BIOCERA-VET as a new and promise alternative of limb-sparing surgical procedure. For this last edition of the year 2023, 520 vet surgeons were registered and 203 were attending live.

The content of the webinar was appreciated by the attendees with a high average rating (8.4 out of 10) who judged it very useful and with very positive feedback: "An excellent overview of current state of the art OSA treatment"; "Excellent webinar, very thought provoking"; "Very interesting and concise"; "Excellent speakers and great choice of topic

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty BIOCERA-VETCOMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103264000/en/

Contacts:

TheraVet

Chief Operating Officer

Sabrina Ena

investors@thera.vet

Tel: +32 (0) 71 96 00 43

NewCap

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Théo Martin Nicolas Fossiez

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Press Relations

Arthur Rouillé

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

NewCap Belgique

Press Relations

Laure-Eve Monfort

lemonfort@newcap.fr

Tel: 32 (0) 489 57 76 52