Kuwait has tendered a 1.1 GW solar project to supply electricity to the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy under a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA).The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) has launched a tender to build a 1,100 MW solar project in Al-Shaqaya, Al-Jahra Governorate, near Kuwait City. The KAAP said that project developers will have to hold at least a 15% stake in the submitted projects. Completion must be scheduled to be finalized within seven years from the conclusion of the tender. The PV plant will sell electricity to the country's Ministry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...