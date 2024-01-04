The triple-junction solar cell is based on a 15.0%-efficient top perovskite solar cell modified with potassium thiocyanate (KSCN) and methylammonium iodide (MAI). According to its creators, the triple-junction device displays a remarkable power conversion efficiency improvement compared to state-of-the-art devices.Scientists led by Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have fabricated a perovskite-perovskite-silicon triple-junction solar cell with a new passivation strategy based on the utilization of potassium and thiocyanate. "Through the combination of synergistic ...

