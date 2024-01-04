PV is often touted as the progressive titan of the renewable energy industry, but when Walburga Hemetsberger joined Europe's solar lobby giant SolarPower Europe in 2019 as CEO, she faced a problem: her board was male-only. On the cusp of her fifth year in an industry where she is a rare species - a woman in charge - she explains why she fought for more female representation in the solar sector from the belly of her business group.This month Walburga Hemetsberger celebrates five years as the CEO of SolarPower Europe - the European Union's largest association advocating for the solar panel industry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...