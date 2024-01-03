Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024
PR Newswire
03.01.2024
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.: Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 30, 2023 . The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended October 1, 2022.






(in thousands, except per share amounts)






52 Weeks Ended




52 Weeks Ended






September 30, 2023




October 1, 2022













RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

136,238




$

123,627

PACKAGE STORE SALES



35,187





31,692

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



1,857





1,826

RENTAL INCOME




951





814

OTHER OPERATING INCOME



163





173

TOTAL REVENUES



$

174,396




$

158,132













NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO









FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.


$

3,999




$

6,312













NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE









BASIC AND DILUTED


$

$2.15




$

$3.40

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

© 2024 PR Newswire
