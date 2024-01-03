FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.: Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 30, 2023 . The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended October 1, 2022.
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
52 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
September 30, 2023
October 1, 2022
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
$
136,238
$
123,627
PACKAGE STORE SALES
35,187
31,692
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
1,857
1,826
RENTAL INCOME
951
814
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
163
173
TOTAL REVENUES
$
174,396
$
158,132
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
$
3,999
$
6,312
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED
$
$2.15
$
$3.40
SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.