FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.: Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 30, 2023 . The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended October 1, 2022.











(in thousands, except per share amounts)









52 Weeks Ended





52 Weeks Ended









September 30, 2023





October 1, 2022























RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 136,238





$ 123,627 PACKAGE STORE SALES



35,187







31,692 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



1,857







1,826 RENTAL INCOME





951







814 OTHER OPERATING INCOME



163







173 TOTAL REVENUES



$ 174,396





$ 158,132























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

TO















FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$ 3,999





$ 6,312























NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE















BASIC AND DILUTED

$ $2.15





$ $3.40

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.