Cognex Corporation: Cognex Announces Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer

NATICK, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), a leading provider of machine vision for factory automation, today announced that Paul Todgham has resigned from his position as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer effective March 15, 2024. Mr. Todgham will continue to serve in the role of CFO until March 15, 2024, and will remain available to the company on a consulting basis after that time.

"Paul has been a valued member of our executive team over these past four years," said Rob Willett, Cognex's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Paul has made significant contributions to Cognex's success, including the enhancement of Cognex's planning and budgeting process, as well as overseeing investments in Cognex's CRM platform. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

"I am proud of what we have accomplished and honored to have worked with such a talented and dedicated team," commented Paul Todgham . "It has been a privilege to be part of Cognex's journey, and I look forward to the company's continued success."

Cognex is conducting a search process to identify a new CFO.

