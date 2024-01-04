Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (66/24)

As from November 04, 2024, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BEAR PALL X10 AVA 17 GB00BQR8T783 MINI S SOCKER AVA 53 GB00BQRL8K36 MINI S DOCU AVA 6 GB00BNTSTC07 MINI L SP500 AVA 120 GB00BNV2ZS85 BEAR PALLA X15 AVA 8 GB00BQRCW824 The last day of trading will be January 04, 2024. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.