Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (66/24)

As from November 04, 2024, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 


Short ISIN
      

BEAR PALL X10 AVA 17 GB00BQR8T783

MINI S SOCKER AVA 53    GB00BQRL8K36

MINI S DOCU AVA 6        GB00BNTSTC07

MINI L SP500 AVA 120      GB00BNV2ZS85

BEAR PALLA X15 AVA 8     GB00BQRCW824



The last day of trading will be January 04, 2024.


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
