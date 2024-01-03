Anzeige
WKN: A2QNWR | ISIN: US8808811074 | Ticker-Symbol: 430
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2024 | 22:12
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Terns" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that it has granted as of January 1, 2024 an equity inducement award to a new employee under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, as amended (the "Inducement Plan"). The equity award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and was made as a material inducement to the employee's acceptance of employment with Terns.

The Company granted the employee options to purchase 19,000 shares of Terns common stock to the new employee. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $6.49, which was the closing price of Terns' common stock on December 29, 2023, the last trading day prior to the date of grant. The options vest over four years, subject to the employee's continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and NASH. Terns' pipeline includes three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, and a THR-ß agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator program. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Justin Ng
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
media@ternspharma.com


