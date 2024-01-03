Fenbo Holdings Limited Announces Appointment of Mr. Meng Derong as Co-Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

Hong Kong, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fenbo Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "Fenbo"), an established provider of personal care electric appliances and toys products to overseas markets, today announced the appointment of Mr. Meng Derong as Co-Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director, effective on January 1, 2024.



Mr. Meng has over 20 years of experience in enterprise management, particularly in operational management of supply chain systems. He has accumulated rich knowledge and practical experience in areas such as corporate strategic planning, organizational management, integrated marketing, brand building, and upstream and downstream product development. Mr. Meng also possesses excellent skills in work communication, negotiation, business development, and public relations. He has practical experience in areas including industrial manufacturing, Internet of Things, supply chain development, and social media marketing.

Mr. Meng holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and Management from Yancheng Institute of Technology. He currently serves as the Executive President of Dijiu (Shenzhen) Supply Chain Group Co., Ltd., a firm focused on the development, implementation, and management of supply chain logistics from traditional sales channels to e-commerce platforms with an emphasis on agricultural products.

Mr. Allan Li, Chairman of the Company commented: "On behalf of the Board, we sincerely welcome Mr. Meng Derong in joining the Company. As Co-Chairman and an Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr. Meng will work closely with other members of the Board to formulate the Company's strategic direction and decisions, providing strategic guidance by leveraging his professional knowledge and experience to help drive the Company's competitive strengths, strengthen business cooperation and innovation, and improve operational efficiency and profitability."

About Fenbo Holdings Limited

Headquartered Hong Kong and through its operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Guangdong Province, Fenbo represents over 30 years of experience producing personal care electric appliances (principally electrical hair styling products) and toys products to overseas markets. The Company, since 2006 also has been served as an OEM and ODM for Spectrum Brands, a global home essential company, and its sole customer, producing electrical hair styling products, under the "Remington" brand which Spectrum Brands has the right of the use of, and which are currently sold to Europe, United States and Latin America. For more information, please visit: http://www.fenbo.com.

