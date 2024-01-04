New research from Austria has compared different industrial heat-generating techniques and has found that wind or solar-powered heat pumps are the cheapest and most environment-friendly solution.A research team at the Johannes Kepler University Linz in Austria has suggested that policymakers subsidize industrial projects using heat pumps to generate steam with a tariff of €3 ($3.2) per gigajoule (GJ). That is the result of a pricing analysis of the environmental impact of different steam techniques, which found heat pumps working with renewable energy to be the least costly. "Taking into account ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...