Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares (BTA) in Medivir AB (1/24)

The paid subscription shares in Medivir AB will be delisted . Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: MVIR BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021149309 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 314065 --------------------------------------- The last day of trading will be on January 05, 2024. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.