Donnerstag, 04.01.2024

WKN: A3EFZT | ISIN: SE0020181014 | Ticker-Symbol: MVR0
Frankfurt
04.01.24
09:08 Uhr
0,216 Euro
-0,014
-6,12 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIVIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIVIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2200,28112:12
GlobeNewswire
04.01.2024 | 11:58

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares (BTA) in Medivir AB (1/24)

The paid subscription shares in Medivir AB will be delisted .

Instrument:  Paid subscription shares
---------------------------------------
Short name:  MVIR BTA        
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021149309      
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 314065         
---------------------------------------



The last day of trading will be on January 05, 2024.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
