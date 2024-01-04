Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces Publication of Research Validating Better Patient Acceptance of PulseVet Electro-hydraulic Shock Wave Therapy without Sedation Utilizing Novel "X-Trode" Handpiece

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the publication of an article validating the ability to better utilize PulseVet electro-hydraulic shock wave therapy in canine patients without sedation.

The article, titled "Use of a novel shockwave trode results in better patient acceptance in awake canine patients treated for musculoskeletal disease" was published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science and written by Dr. Gina L. Joseph and team at Colorado State University (CSU, Ft Collins, CO), and is available here: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fvets.2023.1249592/full.

In addition to this publication, CSU is currently evaluating the effectiveness of PulseVet therapy for slowing the progression of canine osteoarthritis. Enrollment for this study has been completed and initial results are expected later in 2024.

Current clinical evidence shows that electro-hydraulic shock wave therapy is effective for multiple indications such as tendon and ligament healing, bone healing, alleviation of chronic back pain, osteoarthritis, and wound healing. The ability to treat these patients without sedation using X-Trode could enable many more patients to receive the benefits of this therapy.

Dr. Felix Duerr, Professor of Small Animal Orthopedic Medicine at CSU, and a co-author of the article, stated, "we are excited about our partnership with Zomedica and truly appreciate their enthusiastic support of research to validate this modality. This first study verifies that the treatment is well-tolerated, and we are eagerly anticipating the results of the osteoarthritis study."

Dr. Jennifer Vitucci, Professional Services Veterinarian for Therapeutics at Zomedica stated, "there is substantial evidence that electro-hydraulic shock wave therapy is clinically effective for many indications such as tendon and ligament healing, bone healing, alleviation of chronic back pain, osteoarthritis, and wound healing. The ability to treat these patients without sedation using X-Trode could enable many more patients to receive the benefits of this therapy."

"There are several significantly different types of shock wave generators available for veterinary applications. Historically, electro-hydraulic generators have shown the most evidence in terms of efficacy but have been challenged in terms of acceptance by the need for sedation to complete treatments. With the X-Trode we are able to spread the shock wave energy over a larger volume of tissue and reduce the peak level of focused energy, thereby reducing the potential for pain associated with the treatment while still delivering a clinically effective amount of energy to the treatment area. CSU's first study verifies that the treatment is well-tolerated. We are excited for the results of their upcoming study to further validate the efficacy of PulseVet electro-hydraulic shock wave therapy," stated Adrian Lock, Vice President of Clinical and Veterinary Affairs at Zomedica.

Larry Heaton, Zomedica CEO stated, "PulseVet shock wave therapy has long been a standard of care treatment modality for many equine indications. Acceptance for this therapy is now gaining substantial traction for small animal patients and this publication should accelerate that momentum building while further advancing the science of shock wave therapy and specifically differentiating shock wave generator types in terms of capability and patient benefit."

PulseVet's shock wave therapy harnesses high-energy sound waves to stimulate cells and promote the release of healing growth factors within the body which have been shown to modulate inflammation, enhance blood flow, increase bone density, and accelerate healing.

Zomedica remains steadfast in its commitment to staying at the forefront of non-invasive, regenerative options in veterinary care. It's unwavering dedication to advancing veterinary care is demonstrated through its ongoing clinical studies, which have yielded promising results in various shock wave areas.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

